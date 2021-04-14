Queer Eye fashionista Tan France has revealed that he and his husband are expecting their first child via a surrogate.Full Article
Queer Eye star Tan France reveals he and his husband are expecting
Queer Eye star Tan France shares baby news
Queer Eye star Tan France has announced that he and his husband are expecting a child via surrogate.
Belfast Telegraph