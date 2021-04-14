NATO allies agree to leave Afghanistan following US move
NATO countries plan to work together to pull their troops out of Afghanistan, after the US announced it would "end America's longest war" by September 11.Full Article
By Jim Garamone
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III announced that, after consultations with German Defense..