The risk of developing a blood clot after having COVID-19 is eight times higher than after being given the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, according to a study by Oxford University.Full Article
Risk of blood clot after COVID is eight times higher than after AstraZeneca jab - study
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Local health officials and residents react to pause of Johnson and Johnson Vaccine
WFFT
Hoosiers wanting the Johnson & Johnson-Janssen COVID-19 vaccine will have to wait after state health officials decided to..
Blood clot risk higher for COVID than vaccines — Oxford
Deutsche Welle