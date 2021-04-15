Biden administration asks Supreme Court not to hear challenge to all-male military draft
Published
The government says Congress is studying recommendations that women be required to register, and that constitutional questions can wait.Full Article
Published
The government says Congress is studying recommendations that women be required to register, and that constitutional questions can wait.Full Article
We’re not living the American dream. We’re living a financial nightmare.
The U.S. government—and that includes the..
Planned Parenthood clinic in Newton, NJ Credit: Glynnis Jones
CNA Staff, Apr 14, 2021 / 12:49 pm..