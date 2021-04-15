Details handpicked by the Duke of Edinburgh for his funeral have been revealed ahead of the ceremony in two days' time.Full Article
Bespoke Land Rover hearse designed by Duke of Edinburgh revealed ahead of funeral
The duke, who died aged 99 on Friday, made the final adjustments in 2019, the year he turned 98
On Friday, long-serving Consort to Her Majesty the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, died peacefully at Windsor Castle, two months shy..