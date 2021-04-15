‘Not going to happen again’: Peter Dutton on navy dance
Defence Minister Peter Dutton says he has spoken to the Chief of Navy Vice Admiral Michael Noonan after a twerking performance at the launch of a new ship.Full Article
Defence Minister Peter Dutton has conceded a dance routine performed at a navy event was not a good look and has promised it will..
