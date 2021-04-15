Bodycam footage of a police officer fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy last month appears to show the teenager holding his hands up before he is shot.Full Article
Bodycam footage of 13-year-old boy being shot dead by police released
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Video footage of 13 year-old-boy shot down by Chicago police officer sparks anger, people demand justice
DNA
The nine-minute video from Eric Stillman's body camera showed the 34-year-old officer getting out of his squad car and running..
-
Chicago authorities release footage of police shooting 13-year-old boy Adam Toledo
SBS
-
'Excruciating' footage released of Chicago police shooting dead 13-year-old Latino boy Adam Toledo
SBS
-
Chicago releases video of police shooting 13-year-old dead
IndiaTimes
-
Chicago reacts to bodycam footage of Adam Toledo’s deadly shooting by police
Upworthy
You might like
More coverage
Video shows Chicago teen wasn't holding gun when shot
New Zealand Herald
A 13-year-old Chicago boy appears to have dropped a handgun and begun raising his hands less than a second before a police officer..