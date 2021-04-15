Hospitals in Brazil are being forced to intubate coronavirus patients without sedatives amid critical medicine shortages caused by the country's current outbreak, reports claim.Full Article
Patients 'tied to beds and intubated without sedatives' as COVID crisis worsens in Brazil
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Patients die waiting for open beds as hospitals near capacity in Brazil
Brazil’s latest wave of Covid-19 cases has plunged the country into crisis as the hospital ICU capacity is at or above 80 percent..
Bleacher Report AOL