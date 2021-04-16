Rusty Young, a founding member of the country rock band Poco, dies at 75
Published
Young's management confirmed to USA TODAY Thursday that Young, born Norman Russell Young, died of a heart attack at his home in Missouri on Wednesday.
Published
Young's management confirmed to USA TODAY Thursday that Young, born Norman Russell Young, died of a heart attack at his home in Missouri on Wednesday.
Rusty Young, who co-founded the band Poco, died of a heart attack at his home in Davisville, Miss., on Wednesday. Over its..