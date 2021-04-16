Indianapolis: At least eight killed in shooting at FedEx facility
Published
At least eight people were killed in a shooting late on Thursday at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, police have said.Full Article
Published
At least eight people were killed in a shooting late on Thursday at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, police have said.Full Article
A gunman opened fire outside and inside a FedEx facility near Indianapolis' main airport Thursday night, killing eight people,..
At least eight people were killed and several others were injured in a shooting late Thursday night at a FedEx facility in..