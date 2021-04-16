Police identify gunman in US FedEx mass shooting as male in his 20s
Police are scouring a Fedex facility in Indianapolis and interviewing scores of witnesses in search of a motive for the latest mass shooting to rock the US.Full Article
Police: Gunman At Indianapolis FedEx Facility Shot At Random
A gunman opened fire outside and inside a FedEx facility near Indianapolis' main airport Thursday night, killing eight people,..