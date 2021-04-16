Prince Philip's "unwavering loyalty" to the Queen will be praised at his funeral, as well as the duke's "courage, fortitude and faith".Full Article
Prince Philip's 'unwavering loyalty' to Queen to be praised in Windsor Castle funeral
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Buckingham Palace releases Duke of Edinburgh's order of service
PA - Press Association STUDIO
The Duke of Edinburgh’s “unwavering loyalty” to the Queen and “courage, fortitude and faith” will be hailed at his..
Prince Philip's funeral is a 'profound' chance for Queen Elizabeth II to bid farewell
Bang Media International Limited
Prince Philip Funeral: How to Watch
Mediaite
You might like
More coverage
The guest list has been confirmed for Prince Philip's funeral
Bang Media International Limited
Buckingham Palace has confirmed the guest list of 30 people who will be attending Prince Philip's funeral at Windsor Castle.
Duke of Edinburgh's funeral: Which 30 people are attending?
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Duke of Edinburgh funeral procession rehearsal under way in Windsor
PA - Press Association STUDIO