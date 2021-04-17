Mass shootings are a 'national embarrassment' that needs to stop, Joe Biden warns
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Joe Biden urges Senate to pass gun restriction law
PA - Press Association STUDIO
President Joe Biden has lashed out against gun violence in the US after the country's latest mass shooting, in Indianapolis.Mr..
'It's a national embarrassment': Biden reacts to mass shootings
Bleacher Report AOL
You might like
More coverage
President Biden Announces Gun Control Measures
CBS 2 New York
President Joe Biden called gun violence in America an "international embarrassment," as he announced executive actions in the wake..