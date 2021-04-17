IPL 2021: Daniel Sams joins RCB bubble after testing negative for COVID-19
Published
The Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder was declared fit by the RCB medical team to join the team's bio-bubble after testing negative.Full Article
Published
The Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder was declared fit by the RCB medical team to join the team's bio-bubble after testing negative.Full Article
Daniel Sams had arrived in India on April 3 with a negative COVID-19 report but tested positive during the second test on April 7..