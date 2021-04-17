Lewis Hamilton beats Sergio Perez to Imola pole
Published
Lewis Hamilton took pole position ahead of Red Bull's Sergio Perez in a thrilling qualifying session at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.Full Article
Published
Lewis Hamilton took pole position ahead of Red Bull's Sergio Perez in a thrilling qualifying session at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.Full Article
It's Lewis Hamilton on the pole at Imola for Mercedes - but it couldn't be closer, with the two Red Bull-Hondas of Sergio Perez and..
Apr.17 - Sebastian Vettel says he has turned down the chance to be vaccinated against covid-19. Several drivers have already..