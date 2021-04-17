Prince Philip's Funeral Gets Underway at Britain's Windsor Castle
Published
Philip, who died April 9 at the age of 99, will be laid to rest in the Royal Vault at Windsor Castle after a service steeped in military and royal traditionFull Article
Published
Philip, who died April 9 at the age of 99, will be laid to rest in the Royal Vault at Windsor Castle after a service steeped in military and royal traditionFull Article
The Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral procession set off with the coffin followed by senior royals led by the Prince of Wales and..
The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall arrive for the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle.