Indian Premier League 2021 | MI win toss, opt to bat against SRH
Mumbai made one change in their playing eleven with Adam Milne coming in for Marco JansenFull Article
SRH lost to KKR by 10 runs in their first Indian Premier League (IPL) match of the season.
Kolkata Knight Riders kicked-off their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 campaign on a great note as they went on to defeat..