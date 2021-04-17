'Can't believe you did that to her': Kriti Sanon shares hilarious video of Varun Dhawan, video will crack you up
Published
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are currently in Arunachal Pradesh shooting for 'Bhediya'.Full Article
Published
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are currently in Arunachal Pradesh shooting for 'Bhediya'.Full Article
Actress Kriti Sanon lands to Mumbai from Arunachal Pradesh after wrapping up a schedule of her film Bhediya also starring Varun..
Varun Dhawan requested his fans to be more careful and wear masks. Watch the video to know more.