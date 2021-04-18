Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny 'could die any minute', doctors warn
Doctors are urging immediate access to Russia's most famous prisoner, who went on hunger strike to demand proper medical treatment at the end of March.Full Article
Navalny's health appears to be deteriorating during his time in a Russian penal colony.