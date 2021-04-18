JEE Main April Session Exam 2021 POSTPONED, know details here
The Education Minister said that the dates of JEE (Main) - 2021 April session will be announced later on and at least 15 days before the examination.Full Article
Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) April session has been postponed in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. The JEE Main April..
The first two sessions have already been completed in February and March.