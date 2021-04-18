More than 9.9 million people in the UK have now received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, while nearly 33 million have had their first dose.Full Article
Almost 10 million Britons have had both coronavirus vaccine doses
Sky News0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Vaccines in numbers: UK closes in on 9 million second dose jabs
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Government data up to April 15 shows that 8,931,547 second doses of the coronavirus vaccine have now been administered across the..
Vaccines in numbers: UK passes 8.5 million second dose jabs
PA - Press Association STUDIO
You might like
More coverage
Fauci says J&J pause shouldn't cause hesitancy
Reuters - Politics
Top U.S. health officials urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 on Wednesday, saying U.S. regulators' pause on Johnson..
Kentucky Temporarily Stops J&J Vaccine
WTVQ Lexington, KY
J&J vaccine on hold - Public reactions and health leader updates
WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS
11PM KY Halts J&J Vaccine 04.13.2021
WTVQ Lexington, KY
5pm Andy Beshear Suspends J&J Vaccinations 04.13.2021
WTVQ Lexington, KY