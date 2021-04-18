An explosion at an ammunition depot in the Czech Republic – allegedly carried out by two suspects in the Salisbury spy poisonings - has been described as a "war-like act" that demands a harsh response.Full Article
Salisbury suspects wanted over deadly explosion condemned as 'war-like act'
Sky News0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Salisbury poisoning and Czech blast linked?
Salisbury poisoning suspects wanted over deadly Czech explosion condemned as 'war-like act'.
Sky News UK Studios