Russia expels Czech diplomats over explosion row
The Czech Republic has accused Russia of being involved in a blast at a munitions factory in 2014.Full Article
Russia on Sunday ordered 20 Czech diplomats to leave the country within a day in response to the Czech government's expulsion of 18..
Eighteen Russian diplomats identified as spies given 48 hours to leave the country, officials say.