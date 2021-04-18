Canucks win 1st game after return from COVID-19 outbreak
Published
The Vancouver Canucks made a splash in their return from a COVID-19 outbreak Sunday, edging the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in overtime.Full Article
Published
The Vancouver Canucks made a splash in their return from a COVID-19 outbreak Sunday, edging the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in overtime.Full Article
The Vancouver Canucks have officially returned from their extended COVID-19 hiatus. The puck has dropped in Vancouver's tilt with..
As some members of the Vancouver Canucks return to the ice following a team outbreak of COVID-19, at least one player says it may..