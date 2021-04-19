Delhi lockdown: Read these guidelines before going to airport, railway stations and ISBTs
Published
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday declared a six-day lockdown starting from 10 pm Monday till 6 am on April 26.Full Article
Published
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday declared a six-day lockdown starting from 10 pm Monday till 6 am on April 26.Full Article
The movement of the individuals shall be allowed only with the possession of an e-pass (in soft or hard copy). An e-pass can be..