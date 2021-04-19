US regulators probe deadly Tesla crash in Texas
Two people were killed when the car crashed into a tree and burst into flames. Police suspect the Tesla Model S was operating on autopilot when the fatal accident occurred.Full Article
Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Monday took The Wall Street Journal to task for what he deemed inadequate reporting on a deadly crash..