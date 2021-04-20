Walter Mondale, Ex-Vice President Under Jimmy Carter, Dies
Under Jimmy Carter, he was the first V.P. to serve as a genuine partner of a president. His own run for the top position ended in a crushing defeat.
Walter Mondale, a leading liberal Democratic voice of the late 20th century who was U.S. vice president under Jimmy Carter and lost..
Pat Kessler looks back at the life and legacy of the former vice president, U.S. Senator, ambassador and Minnesota attorney general..