Police in Texas will serve search warrants on Tesla after a vehicle crash which killed two people.Full Article
Police to search Tesla after vehicle crash that killed two people
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
U.S. agencies probe fatal Tesla crash
Reuters - Politics
Two U.S. agencies on Monday said they were investigating a Tesla crash in Texas on Saturday that left two dead and which local..
You might like
More coverage
Wed LAF Closed Captions
KQTV
Wed LAF Closed Captions
Two people killed in fiery Tesla crash with no one driving
New Zealand Herald
Tesla 'driverless' car crash in Texas reported to leave two dead
Proactive Investors
-
Two reported killed in 'driverless' Tesla car crash in Texas
Proactive Investors
-
Authorities say no one was driving Tesla before deadly crash
SeattlePI.com