Coronavirus restrictions in Wales are to be further relaxed from Saturday with six people from different households able to meet outdoors.Full Article
Wales to further relax COVID restrictions as infection rate continues to fall
However, the latest figures from Public Health Wales show that the rate of infections across Wales continues to fall