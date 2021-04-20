Chad's president Idriss Déby dies 'in clashes with rebels'
Published
Idriss Déby dies just hours after provisional election results set him on course for a sixth term.Full Article
Published
Idriss Déby dies just hours after provisional election results set him on course for a sixth term.Full Article
Chad's President Idriss Deby has died while visiting troops on the front line of a fight against northern rebels, the army said on..
President Idriss Deby, who won a 6th term on Monday, has died of injuries suffered on the frontline, an army spokesman said.