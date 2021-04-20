Veteran actor Kishore Nandlaskar dies due to COVID-19 complications

Veteran actor Kishore Nandlaskar dies due to COVID-19 complications

DNA

Published

Kishore Nandlaskar starred in several Marathi and Hindi films including Khakee, Vaastav: The Reality, Singham, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain, Simmba.

Full Article