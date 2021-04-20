George Floyd trial: Derek Chauvin found guilty of murder
A jury has found white former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all three charges in the murder of Black man George Floyd last year.Full Article
The former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin was found guilty on two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter in the..
former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin listens as his defense attorney Eric Nelson gives closing arguments on April..