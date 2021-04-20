Derek Chauvin led away in handcuffs after guilty verdict in Minneapolis courtroom
Published
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was handcuffed and taken into custody after a jury found him guilty of murdering George Floyd.
Published
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was handcuffed and taken into custody after a jury found him guilty of murdering George Floyd.
Crowds outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis, also known as the George Floyd Square, welcomed the Derek Chauvin guilty verdict on April..
The family of George Floyd has welcomed the guilty verdicts handed to former police officer Derek Chauvin.Chauvin was found guilty..