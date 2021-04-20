What To Know About Derek Chauvin's Sentencing
How much prison time Mr. Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer found guilty of killing George Floyd, will have to serve will not be decided for another several weeks.Full Article
Former police officer Derek Chauvin could face decades in prison in the death of George Floyd.
Attorney Joe Tamburino talks about the forthcoming sentencing for Derek Chauvin (2:23). WCCO 4 News - April 20, 2021