Jim Steinman, Bat Out of Hell songwriter, dies at 73
Published
Among many other songs, Steinman also wrote It’s All Coming Back to Me Now, a top 10 hit for Celine Dion in 1996, and Bonnie Tyler’s Total Eclipse of the Heart.Full Article
Published
Among many other songs, Steinman also wrote It’s All Coming Back to Me Now, a top 10 hit for Celine Dion in 1996, and Bonnie Tyler’s Total Eclipse of the Heart.Full Article
Grammy-winning songwriter Jim Steinman has died at the age of 73, his brother has confirmed.