‘We are able to breathe again’: the emotional speech from George Floyd’s brother Philonise
Published
Philonise Floyd, George Floyd’s brother, had to hold back the tears as he spoke on the courthouse steps after the verdict.Full Article
Published
Philonise Floyd, George Floyd’s brother, had to hold back the tears as he spoke on the courthouse steps after the verdict.Full Article
The family of George Floyd is celebrating after former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murder and..
Philonise Floyd teared up during testimony Monday talking about his brother George.