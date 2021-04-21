Cheers and tears as jury finds Derek Chauvin guilty of murder
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
State and local leaders acknowledge police reform is work in progress
7News - The Denver Channel
Colorado state and local leaders acknowledge more work needs to be done to ensure racial equity in policing after a jury found..
-
Sunny Hostin Says She's "So Relieved" in Tearful Response to Derek Chauvin's Guilty Verdict
E! Online
-
Bill, Hillary Clinton say jury made 'right decision' in finding Derek Chauvin guilty: 'Black lives matter'
Upworthy
-
Tears of joy, relief after conviction in Floyd murder case
IndiaTimes
-
Van Jones Says Americans Were "Afraid to Hope" for Justice Ahead of Derek Chauvin's Guilty Verdict
E! Online
You might like
More coverage
Derek Chauvin Guilty, But Riots To Hurt Minneapolis For Generations – OpEd
Eurasia Review
By Rev. Ben Johnson*
In Minneapolis, members of the clergy and Congress alike spent the weeks before Derek Chauvin’s..