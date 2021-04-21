IPL 2021 | Punjab Kings opt to bat, Williamson in for Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2021 | Punjab Kings opt to bat, Williamson in for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Hindu

Published

Punjab Kings have replaced Riley Meredith, Jhye Richardson and Jalaj Saxena with Fabian Allen, Moises Henriques and Murugan Ashwin

Full Article