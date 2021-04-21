IPL 2021 | Punjab Kings opt to bat, Williamson in for Sunrisers Hyderabad
Published
Punjab Kings have replaced Riley Meredith, Jhye Richardson and Jalaj Saxena with Fabian Allen, Moises Henriques and Murugan AshwinFull Article
Published
Punjab Kings have replaced Riley Meredith, Jhye Richardson and Jalaj Saxena with Fabian Allen, Moises Henriques and Murugan AshwinFull Article
Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and the chosen to bat first against the Chennai Super Kings in Match No 23 of the IPL 2021.
Sunrisers Hyderabad also have Kane Williamson making a return to the squad and will replace Mujeeb Ur Rahman.