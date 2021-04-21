Indonesian Navy hunts for missing submarine with 53 aboard
The military is trying to re-establish contact with the German-made submarine and its crew, which went missing during a torpedo drill on Wednesday.Full Article
The last request made by the submarine was for permission to descend to a deeper part of the Bali Sea.
Indonesia's navy is searching for a submarine with 53 people on board which has gone missing in waters north of the island of Bali.
