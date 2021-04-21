Queen Elizabeth expresses thanks for 'support and kindness' after the demise of husbamd
The monarch said it has been ‘a comfort’ to ‘see and to hear all the tributes to my husband’ from within the U.K. and around the world.Full Article
Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday thanked well-wishers for their messages of support after the death of her husband, Prince Philip,..