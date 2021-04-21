Derek Chauvin Verdict Reverberates Across California
Published
Wednesday: Activists and officials reacted to the news that a former police officer was convicted of murdering George Floyd.Full Article
Published
Wednesday: Activists and officials reacted to the news that a former police officer was convicted of murdering George Floyd.Full Article
Across Southern California, cities are preparing for potential protests and civil unrest ahead of an expected verdict in the trial..
Democratic Rep. Karen Bass of California tells CNN’s Dana Bash that she’s concerned what might happen in Minneapolis if former..