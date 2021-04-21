George Floyd: Lewis Hamilton, LeBron James and sporting world reacts to Derek Chauvin conviction
Lewis Hamilton was just one sporting name to react to a murder conviction handed down to the killer of George Floyd.Full Article
The NBA reacted to the results of the Derek Chauvin trial like the rest of the world yesterday, as the former Minneapolis police..
LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes and others shared their emotions after Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges