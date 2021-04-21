Pakistan hotel targeted by bomb blast
China’s ambassador was staying at a hotel in southwest Pakistan that was bombed, but was not present when it was hit, Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said.Full Article
A car bomb blast late on Wednesday ripped through a luxury hotel’s parking area in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta,..