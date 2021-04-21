Brett Favre says it's 'hard to believe' Derek Chauvin meant to kill George Floyd
Published
Favre made his comments on his "Bolling with Favre" podcast Wednesday, one day after Derek Chauvin was convicted in the death of George Floyd.
Published
Favre made his comments on his "Bolling with Favre" podcast Wednesday, one day after Derek Chauvin was convicted in the death of George Floyd.
The Long Beach Police Department said it had not received any information about any planned protests, but had declared a Stage 2..
The police department in Las Vegas held a press conference on Tuesday following the conviction of former police officer Derek..