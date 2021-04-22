A missile launched from Syria has struck Israel's Negev desert region, setting off air raid sirens near the country's nuclear reactor.Full Article
Syrian anti-aircraft missile strikes near Israeli nuclear reactor, military says
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Syrian air-defence missile lands near Israeli nuclear site
BBC News
Israel carries out air strikes near Damascus after a loud explosion was heard in the Dimona area.
You might like
More coverage
Israel Sends Message To Biden With Iran Attack – OpEd
By Osama Al-Sharif*
Whether it was a cyberattack or a deliberately planned explosion that caused a serious power outage..
Eurasia Review
Israel attacks targets near Damascus
(MENAFN - Trend News Agency) Israel launched a missile attack on targets in the vicinity of the Syrian capital Damascus before..
MENAFN.com