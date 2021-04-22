'We will continue working' - European Super League 'on standby', says Perez
Published
The European Super League is on "standby" despite nine of the 12 founding teams withdrawing, says Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.Full Article
Published
The European Super League is on "standby" despite nine of the 12 founding teams withdrawing, says Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.Full Article
European Super League chairman Florentino Perez is standing firm over his breakaway plans despite the mass withdrawal - insisting..