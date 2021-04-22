Navalny’s doctors urge him to end hunger strike after medical exams
The doctors said that if Alexei Navalny continues his hunger strike, “even for a minimal time, unfortunately, we will soon have no one to heal”.Full Article
Prison doctors have decided to transfer Russia's main opposition leader Alexei Navalny to hospital, its prison authority said on..