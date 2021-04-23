Hospitals in India, Hit by Record-Setting Wave, Plead for Oxygen
India recorded more than 330,000 cases in 24 hours. A C.D.C. panel will meet today on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Here's the latest on Covid-19.
India is tackling a significant second wave of coronavirus as a new variant has taken hold. Oxygen supplies are running low in..
Six private hospitals in Delhi have exhausted their oxygen stocks, according to the city's deputy chief minister.