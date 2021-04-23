India Covid crisis: Hospitals buckle under record surge
Families of Covid patients are pleading for hospital care as emergency rooms and wards overflow.Full Article
India recorded over 3 lakh Covid cases for the second straight day on Friday, clocking 3,32,730 cases in the last 24 hours;..
Six private hospitals in Delhi have exhausted their oxygen stocks, according to the city's deputy chief minister.