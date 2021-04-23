Shock G: Digital Underground's The Humpty Dance rapper dies, aged 57
Published
He was the co-founder of hip-hop pioneers Digital Underground and produced 2Pac's debut album.Full Article
Published
He was the co-founder of hip-hop pioneers Digital Underground and produced 2Pac's debut album.Full Article
The group had a string of hits in the 1990s, including “The Humpty Dance,” and helped introduce a little-known rapper named..
The hip-hop world is mourning another massive shocking death. Digital Underground’s Shock G is reportedly dead at the age of 57...